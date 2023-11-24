While the most of St. Louis shuts down for Thanksgiving, these businesses stay open for customers hitting the town

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -The nightlife along Broadway is far and few between on Thanksgiving night. But at the Angry Beaver downtown, a small group of usuals celebrates the holiday with drinks and a turkey dinner.

Carla Been thinks of them as close friends, the people she’d most like to spend the holiday with.

“Everybody’s welcome here,” she said.

It turns out every critter is welcome too. At least two patrons brought their dogs Thursday night. Been brought her own pet, a bearded dragon named Blue that she had dressed in lizard-sized Christmas pajamas.

“Blue is a local celebrity,” she explained. “I like to take him places.”

The Angry Beaver was one of a handful of St. Louis businesses that opted to stay open on Thanksgiving. Along South Grand were several takeout restaurants

Wei Hong Bakery and Restaurant stayed open for customers craving Chinese food on the holiday. Joel Thomas had discovered that his fridge was empty after having dinner with friends and family earlier and going for a jog.

“I went to some other places that were closed, and called this place and they were open,” he said.

Across the street, Jay’s International Foods stayed open until 5pm to accommodate last minute shoppers. The store had a steady crowd of people for much of the day.

“We are open 365 days a year,” said Noy Liam, the manager of the store. “So today we’re still going.”

Been and others in the small crowd at the bar seemed to appreciate having a place to go. A few were from out of town, or had just wondered in looking for a spot to relax.

“You’re always going to be treated the same. That’s why we’re here on Thanksgiving,” she said.

