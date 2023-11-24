Two teens shot, one fatally on Thanksgiving in Cahokia Heights

CAHOKIA HEIHGTS, Ill. (KMOV) - A shooting on Thanksgiving Day in Cahokia Heights claimed the life of one teen and left another critically injured.

The St. Clair County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 16-year-old Markel Staples. The other victim, age 17, is recovering in a local hospital and has not been identified.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon in the 300 block of Adele Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Staples shot and the other victim suffering gunshot wounds, according to Cahokia Heights Police.

First Alert 4 is working to get additional information and will update this story as additional details are released.

