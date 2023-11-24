Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Two teens shot, one fatally on Thanksgiving in Cahokia Heights

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAHOKIA HEIHGTS, Ill. (KMOV) - A shooting on Thanksgiving Day in Cahokia Heights claimed the life of one teen and left another critically injured.

The St. Clair County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 16-year-old Markel Staples. The other victim, age 17, is recovering in a local hospital and has not been identified.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon in the 300 block of Adele Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Staples shot and the other victim suffering gunshot wounds, according to Cahokia Heights Police.

First Alert 4 is working to get additional information and will update this story as additional details are released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Outlook sponsored by Heat Up St. Louis.
WATCH: Winter Weather Outlook Special
Troopers say they do not know how long it will be before the highway reopens as the...
I-70 between Zumbehl and Cave Springs reopens following fatal crash
Man charged in fatal St. Louis County crash
Man charged in fatal St. Louis County crash
MSHP: Driver killed after running red light in Town and Country
Murder charge filed against St. Louis woman who police said lied during investigation

Latest News

Troopers say they do not know how long it will be before the highway reopens as the...
I-70 between Zumbehl and Cave Springs reopens following fatal crash
FILE - This May 17, 2017 file photo shows Lou Brock, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967...
Paddy O’s showcases exclusive memorabilia from MLB legend Lou Brock
Transplant recipient returns to surprise team at St. Louis Children’s Hospital in time for the...
Transplant recipient returns to surprise team at St. Louis Children’s Hospital in time for the holiday
While the most of St. Louis shuts down for Thanksgiving, these businesses stay open for...
While most of St. Louis shuts down for Thanksgiving, these businesses stay open for customers hitting the town