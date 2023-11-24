SLU research study seeking youth football coaches to cut down on injuries

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Saint Louis University professor is looking for youth football coaches to participate in a free online research study to prevent and cut down on injuries.

Principal investigator Oluwatoyosi Owoeye, Ph.D., assistant professor of physical therapy at SLU, said this is the first study of its kind to test a web-based dissemination and implementation strategy for sports-related musculoskeletal injury prevention interventions.

“No one is talking about ACL injuries,” Owoeye said. “You know, nobody is talking ankle sprain injuries. No one talking about hamstring sprain. Coaches need to know why... we see based on science and evidence that coaches need to do more.”

Dr. Owoeye said bone, muscle and joint injuries are more common for youth football players versus concussions. He said this study will teach coaches balance, agility and strength exercises to prevent injuries. In addition to standard weight lifting and conditioning training, he said this training can reduce injuries by 60%.

Dr. Owoeye eventually wants youth athletic associations nationwide to adopt policies to prevent these injuries--like we see with concussions currently.

“ACL tears--probably--the most common major injury in this age group,” said Dr. Jeff Nepple, Washington University pediatric orthopedic surgeon. “And we know more and more about those injuries that there are prevention strategies that really go year round.”

Participants of the can win gift cards.

