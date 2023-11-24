Surprise Squad
Paddy O’s showcases exclusive memorabilia from MLB legend Lou Brock

FILE - This May 17, 2017 file photo shows Lou Brock, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967...
FILE - This May 17, 2017 file photo shows Lou Brock, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, taking part in a ceremony honoring the 50th anniversary of the victory before the start of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Boston Red Sox in St. Louis. Brock says he is free of cancer more than three months after the 78-year-old St. Louis Cardinals great announced he had been diagnosed with a type of blood cancer. Brock said in a statement Friday, July 28, 2017 that a doctor's diagnosis that he had conquered multiple myeloma was "the greatest news ever." (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, file)(Jeff Roberson | AP)(AP)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Baseball fans will have the opportunity to see, and even purchase, some rare memorabilia from baseball legend Lou Brock at Paddy O’s this weekend.

From November 24 to 26, Paddy O’s will feature a display of rare memorabilia items personally owned and curated by Lou Brock. Sports enthusiasts, memorabilia collectors, and die-hard Cardinals fans from far and wide are invited to witness this unique exhibition, which will include autographed bats, jerseys, baseballs, and various other items that were instrumental in Lou Brock’s historic journey.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase select pieces from this collection, ensuring that Cardinals fans can hold a piece of their team’s remarkable legacy in their hands.

“We are incredibly honored to host this unique event, providing Cardinals fans the opportunity to own extraordinary memorabilia from Lou Brock,” said Andrew Foley, owner of Paddy O’s. “Lou is an iconic figure in our city’s sports history, and we are proud to pay tribute to his remarkable career and contributions to the Cardinals organization.”

Paddy O’s is located at 618 S 7th St, St. Louis, MO 63102.

A ticketed VIP event will be held on November 24 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., offering attendees the first opportunity to purchase from the collection. The following day, the event opens to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. before concluding on November 26 from 12 p.m. to 5p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance at this link.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early, as supplies of certain exclusive items will be limited.

