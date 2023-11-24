Surprise Squad
No. 10 Missouri seeks continued dominance over Arkansas

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, right, hands off to running back Cody Schrader during the...
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, right, hands off to running back Cody Schrader during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tenth-ranked Missouri, in the midst of its best season in a decade, will look for its 10th win Friday at Arkansas.

The Tigers have owned the Battle Line Rivalry series since joining the SEC, going 7-2 against the Razorbacks since it became an annual series. Arkansas has more motivation than usual for a team with a 4-7 record after athletic director Hunter Yurachek announced that coach Sam Pittman would return in 2024.

Missouri (9-2, 5-2 SEC, No. 9 CFP) at Arkansas (4-7, 1-6), Friday, 4 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Missouri by 7 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Missouri leads 10-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Missouri has won seven of the nine meetings for the Battle Line Trophy since the schools have played as permanent rivals. Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said he isn’t worried about his team overlooking Arkansas, even with nothing but a trophy to really play for. The Tigers are looking to improve their bowl destination and could win 10 regular-season games for the first time since 2014. Arkansas cannot qualify for a bowl, but the Razorbacks have more motivation than usual for a 4-7 team after athletic director Hunter Yurachek announced that coach Sam Pittman would return in 2024.

KEY MATCHUP

Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson vs. Missouri defense. Jefferson set career records for yards passing and passing touchdowns last week in leading the Razorbacks to a win over Florida International. When he has time, Arkansas’ offense has been fair. But the Razorbacks have surrendered 42 sacks, the worst mark in the SEC. Missouri ranks fifth in the 14-team SEC with 30 sacks.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Missouri: RB Cody Schrader leads the SEC and is seventh in the FBS with 1,272 yards rushing. In his second season with the Tigers after transferring from Division II Truman State, he will face an Arkansas defense that allowed more than 350 yards on the ground in its last conference game against Auburn.

Arkansas: RB Isaiah Augustave was the fifth-string running back to start the season. But Raheim Sanders and Rashod Dubinion were lost for the season with leg injuries against Florida International last week, and the freshman stepped into primary duties. He ran for 101 yards on 14 carries after having only six carries up to that point.

FACTS & FIGURES

Drinkwitz graduated from Arkansas Tech and was offensive coordinator at Springdale High, about 10 miles north of the University of Arkansas, before starting his collegiate coaching career. … Pittman had faced questions about his job security as recently as Sunday morning before athletic director Hunter Yurachek released a statement that Pittman would keep his job at least until the beginning of the 2024 season.

