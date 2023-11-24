Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

MSHP: Driver killed after running red light in Town and Country

(MGN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man was killed Thursday afternoon after authorities say he failed to stop at a red light and collided with another vehicle at the Missouri Route 141 and Interstate 64 interchange in Town and Country.

Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports show 93-year-old Victor J. Hezel was pronounced dead at 1:40 p.m. at Mercy Hospital, where he was transported for treatment.  

The driver of the other vehicle, Timothy J. Bushur, 62, of Chesterfield, sustained minor injuries in the crash and was also transported to Mercy Hospital for treatment.

According to crash reports, Hezel was traveling south around 1:05 p.m. on Route 141 and failed to stop at a red signal as Bushur was making a left turn with a green arrow in place. The front of the Chevrolet truck Hezel was driving struck the front of the Ford SUV driven by Bushur. Hezel’s truck then traveled off the road and struck a traffic signal post. Bushur’s vehicle was spun around and came to rest in the intersection,

Hezel was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened, according to the highway patrol.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged in fatal St. Louis County crash
Man charged in fatal St. Louis County crash
FDA warns against ‘copies’ of popular weight loss drugs, First Alert 4 Investigates found it...
FDA warns against ‘copies’ of popular weight loss drugs, First Alert 4 Investigates found it for sale all over St. Louis
Shooting suspect dead after SWAT standoff
Shooting suspect dead after SWAT standoff
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
Winter Weather Outlook sponsored by Heat Up St. Louis.
WATCH: Winter Weather Outlook Special

Latest News

Eric Harrower circled inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. On Nov. 17, he pleaded guilty to...
Barnhart man pleads guilty to misdemeanor in Jan. 6 riot
Murder charge filed against St. Louis woman who police said lied during investigation
Expert tips to rein in holiday spending
Expert tips to rein in holiday spending
St. Louis County Winter Wonderland opens for the season
St. Louis County Winter Wonderland opens for the season