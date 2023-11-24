MSHP: Driver killed after running red light in Town and Country

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man was killed Thursday afternoon after authorities say he failed to stop at a red light and collided with another vehicle at the Missouri Route 141 and Interstate 64 interchange in Town and Country.

Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports show 93-year-old Victor J. Hezel was pronounced dead at 1:40 p.m. at Mercy Hospital, where he was transported for treatment.

The driver of the other vehicle, Timothy J. Bushur, 62, of Chesterfield, sustained minor injuries in the crash and was also transported to Mercy Hospital for treatment.

According to crash reports, Hezel was traveling south around 1:05 p.m. on Route 141 and failed to stop at a red signal as Bushur was making a left turn with a green arrow in place. The front of the Chevrolet truck Hezel was driving struck the front of the Ford SUV driven by Bushur. Hezel’s truck then traveled off the road and struck a traffic signal post. Bushur’s vehicle was spun around and came to rest in the intersection,

Hezel was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened, according to the highway patrol.

