Man shot during drive-by shooting in Cahokia Heights before Thanksgiving

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Il. (KMOV) - Cahokia Heights police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Wednesday night.

Authorities reported a man was shot on St. Thomas Lane near St. Nicholas Drive around 7 p.m. Two homes were also hit by gunfire.

A nearby resident gave First Alert 4 surveillance footage of a car driving by before the shooting. Police didn’t confirm if the vehicle seen in the video is connected to the shooting.

“I ran out of my living room because I was afraid it was going to hit my house or hit me,” resident Renee Williams told First Alert 4. “The house next door was hit by one of the stray bullets, and they had a baby in the house, and what if that baby would have died or gotten hit?”

Police didn’t report any arrests in this shooting as of Friday night.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.