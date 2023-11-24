Surprise Squad
I-70 between Zumbehl and Cave Springs temporarily shut down following fatal crash

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has shut down a portion of Interstate 70 following a fatal accident Friday morning.

The closure is at I-70 between Zumbehl Road and Cave Springs Road. All westbound lanes are blocked. MSHP says a pedestrian was struck while crossing the road.

Troopers say they do not know how long it will be before the highway reopens as the investigation into the accident continues.

First Alert 4 will provide updates as they become available.

