Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Dramatic body camera video shows officers wrestle gun away from suspect

Several officers tried to disarm the man when the gun goes off. (NEW YORK CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - The New York City Police Department released body camera video that shows officers trying to wrestle a gun away from a suspect as it goes off.

The incident happened on Coney Island on Oct. 27 when the officers responded to a 911 call about a man with a gun.

The video shows an officer open the passenger-side door of a car while a man is sitting there with his hand on a gun.

Police repeatedly told the suspect to put the gun down before one officer pulled him out of the vehicle.

Several officers tried to disarm the man when the gun went off.

No one was injured and the officers were eventually able to get the gun away from the man.

The officers were honored earlier this week and city officials have praised their efforts in de-escalating the situation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged in fatal St. Louis County crash
Man charged in fatal St. Louis County crash
FDA warns against ‘copies’ of popular weight loss drugs, First Alert 4 Investigates found it...
FDA warns against ‘copies’ of popular weight loss drugs, First Alert 4 Investigates found it for sale all over St. Louis
Winter Weather Outlook sponsored by Heat Up St. Louis.
WATCH: Winter Weather Outlook Special
Shooting suspect dead after SWAT standoff
Shooting suspect dead after SWAT standoff
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism

Latest News

Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday,...
4-day truce begins in Gaza, setting stage to swap dozens of hostages for Palestinian prisoners
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Middle school principal, wife adopt student
Online discounts are expected to be better than a year ago, particularly for toys, electronics...
Online holiday shopping tips, tricks and pitfalls
Shoppers look over holiday merchandise on display at a Target store Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023,...
Retailers offer big deals for Black Friday but will shoppers spend?