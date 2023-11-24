Surprise Squad
Colder Today, Rain/Snow Mix For Sunday Morning

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Cooler Today-Weekend
  • Dry Friday & Saturday
  • Chance of Rain & Snow late Saturday night - Sunday morning

Friday and Saturday will be colder, with highs only in the mid 40s. But we will stay dry until after late Saturday night into Sunday.

First Alert on what could be the first flakes of the season...Saturday Night after Midnight and into Sunday morning has a chance for light rain and snow showers. However, with a low of 34 and ground temps even warmer, the roads are expected to be just wet. The best chance to get some snow and at best a trace of accumulation on raised surfaces, is for areas north of the St. Louis metro that may be a touch colder. But even then, we expect impacts north to be limited by the warm pavement temps. But let’s keep an eye out for updates on this Sunday morning forecast, then expect any rain showers to taper off in the afternoon and cold air dominates Sunday with a high in the low 40s.

