Barnhart man pleads guilty to misdemeanor in Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (KMOV) - A Barnhart man who authorities say was among one of the first groups to enter the building during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.

In an agreement with federal prosecutors, Eric Glen Harrower pleaded guilty Nov. 17 in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to a single count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

In exchange for his plea, federal prosecutors dropped counts of entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

Chief Judge James E. Boasberg following the plea hearing approved the agreement and set sentencing for Feb. 23.

Harrower faces up to six months in prison and five years federal supervision on the single count. As part of the plea, he agreed to pay $500 in restitution for damages to the building in the riot.

According to the plea agreement, the riot resulted in more than $2.9 million in damages to the building.

A statement of offense signed by Harrower shows that on Jan. 5, 2021, he traveled to Washington D.C. to protest what he falsely believed was a stolen election. The following day, along with thousands of others, he attended a “Stop the Steal” rally in support of former U.S. President Donald J. Trump.

Harrower made his way to the building along with others and heard flashbangs from the riot and could see tear gas. He saw others pepper sprayed by authorities and others who had been shot with pepper ball rounds. Still, he continued to the building, the statement reads.

He and other rioters traveled up a banister and adjoining stairs to the upper west terrace outside of the Senate Wing Doors. There, the group broke windows and forced the doors open, gaining access to the building.

At around 2:15 p.m., Harrower and the group entered the U.S. Capitol. The statement reads the group, which Harrower was a part of, was among the first to make entry.

Once inside, Harrower went to the Crypt, the area below the Rotunda. He remained there until around 2:34 p.m., when he exited the building through a broken window near the Senate Wing doors, according to the statement.

