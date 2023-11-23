‘We’re going to take care of them forever’: First responders battle it out in the ring at the 36th annual Guns N’ Hoses fundraiser

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The 36th annual Guns N’ Hoses fundraiser was a knockout event to help the area’s bravest and the ones they love.

“This is the best way we can do it,” said Ryan Counterman of the Hazelwood Police Department.

On Friday, local firefighters and police officers went head-to-head in the ring to raise money for first responders and their families. Proceeds benefit The BackStoppers.

“We owe it to them to do this for them. Their loved one sacrificed their life in the line of duty, and now we have to take care of that family,” said Ron Battelle of The Backstoppers.

In the event’s 36-year history, the bouts have raised $11 million to give financial peace of mind to first responders who run toward danger and their families.

“We know we’re going to take care of them forever,” said St. Louis City Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson. “Helping the fallen heroes’ wives, husbands, children. Taking away all their worries when they lose the most important part of their life.”

A bell of valor rang to remember the heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice. The faces of Hermann police officer Sgt. Mason Griffith and firefighter Lloyd Ruediger were unveiled during a special ceremonial 10 count.

“One of the toughest parts of a fire chief’s job is talking to a widow, talking to the father of a fallen firefighter,” Chief Jenkerson said.

“Thanks to events such as Guns ‘N Hoses, we are able to provide about $2.5 million in assistance each year to approximately 95 families and 70 children,” said Battelle.”It is our hope that we never need to take on a new family, but in the aftermath of tragedy, we will take on the responsibility to care for the loved ones of those that gave all to protect us.”

To donate, visit: https://backstoppers.org/donate/

