Suspect in deadly crash has lengthy rap sheet

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ferguson’s Traffic Commission Chair Nick Kasoff said Wednesday morning’s police chase and deadly crash likely could’ve been prevented given Jarrad Dubose’s lengthy rap sheet.

“The fact that the justice system has let this pile up to such a great extent is what causes people to engage in this type of stupidity,” said Kasoff. There’s no consequence at all to deadly reckless driving, and we’re seeing the result of that.

First Alert Four pored over court documents that detail what led up to the crash.

Ferguson Police Tried to pull over Dubose around 4:20 Wednesday morning for a traffic stop, but Dubose drove off.

According to documents, the same officer spotted Dubose again later, leaving the QuikTrip at the 10700 block of W. Florissant.

Investigators said the officer activated his lights and sirens as Dubose drove dangerously at high speeds. They said Dubose eventually hit a black Chevy Cruze Alisa Ruffin, 56, was driving, forcing her to run off the road and slam into a fence. Ruffin was killed.

Kasoff calls Dubose a “reckless homicidal driver” who hasn’t been held accountable.

“He has arrest warrants all over town for these traffic offenses,” said Kasoff

First Alert Four dug into Dubose’s background and found he’s been slapped with 24 traffic violations within the past three years across municipalities in the St. Louis area. He’s also been accused of resisting arrest and harassment.

After Wednesday’s chase and crash, Dubose now faces four felony charges, including DWI - death of another, not a passenger, DWI - physical injury, leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest.

Kasoff said the criminal justice system dropped the ball.

“We need justice to take care of justice so that we’ve got public safety on the roadways,” said Kasoff.

