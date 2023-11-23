Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Suspect in deadly crash has lengthy rap sheet

By Justin Andrews
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ferguson’s Traffic Commission Chair Nick Kasoff said Wednesday morning’s police chase and deadly crash likely could’ve been prevented given Jarrad Dubose’s lengthy rap sheet.

“The fact that the justice system has let this pile up to such a great extent is what causes people to engage in this type of stupidity,” said Kasoff. There’s no consequence at all to deadly reckless driving, and we’re seeing the result of that.

First Alert Four pored over court documents that detail what led up to the crash.

Ferguson Police Tried to pull over Dubose around 4:20 Wednesday morning for a traffic stop, but Dubose drove off.

According to documents, the same officer spotted Dubose again later, leaving the QuikTrip at the 10700 block of W. Florissant.

Investigators said the officer activated his lights and sirens as Dubose drove dangerously at high speeds. They said Dubose eventually hit a black Chevy Cruze Alisa Ruffin, 56, was driving, forcing her to run off the road and slam into a fence. Ruffin was killed.

Kasoff calls Dubose a “reckless homicidal driver” who hasn’t been held accountable.

“He has arrest warrants all over town for these traffic offenses,” said Kasoff

First Alert Four dug into Dubose’s background and found he’s been slapped with 24 traffic violations within the past three years across municipalities in the St. Louis area. He’s also been accused of resisting arrest and harassment.

After Wednesday’s chase and crash, Dubose now faces four felony charges, including DWI - death of another, not a passenger, DWI - physical injury, leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest.

Kasoff said the criminal justice system dropped the ball.

“We need justice to take care of justice so that we’ve got public safety on the roadways,” said Kasoff.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Charles police say thieves used stolen mail to track victims in an effort to steal car
St. Charles police say thieves used stolen mail to track victims in an effort to steal car
The suspect has been identified as Shane Richmond, 48. has been charged with 1st Degree Murder...
Police investigating overnight homicide in South City apartment; legal expert says it may have been self-defense
Former KMOV reporter highlights dilapidated properties along popular Polar Express route
Former KMOV reporter highlights dilapidated properties along popular Polar Express route
Shooting suspect dead after SWAT standoff
Shooting suspect dead after SWAT standoff
There are three adorable new members of the Saint Louis Zoo family.
Zoo welcomes 3 critically endangered Amur tiger cubs

Latest News

St. Louis County Winter Wonderland opens for the season
St. Louis County Winter Wonderland opens for the season
‘We’re going to take care of them forever’: First responders battle it out in the ring at the...
‘We’re going to take care of them forever’: First responders battle it out in the ring at the 36th annual Guns N’ Hoses fundraiser
Ameren Thanks-for-Giving Parade set for Thanksgiving Day
Ameren Thanks-for-Giving Parade set for Thanksgiving Day
Former Alderman Brandon Bosley in an interview with First Alert 4
Police allege former St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley filed false report after claiming someone tried to rob him
Who is to blame for trash-ridden areas of downtown still unknown
City plans to start cleanup along Polar Express route Monday