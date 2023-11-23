Surprise Squad
Sunny & Warmer Today

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • A cold start, but warming quickly for Thanksgiving
  • Sunny & Dry for Thanksgiving
  • Colder Friday-Weekend
  • Chance of Rain & Snow late Saturday night - Sunday mornin

Thanksgiving: Sunny skies and warmer air as we head to a high of 55. A nice and dry day, enjoy!

Friday and Saturday will be colder, with highs only in the mid 40s and partly cloudy skies. But we will stay dry until after late Saturday night into Sunday.

Snow? Sunday morning has a chance for rain or snow showers. But with a low of 32, the ground temps should make roads just wet and not snowy. Areas north of St. Louis may see some accumulation on raised surfaces, but it’s too early to be confident in that part of the forecast. At this point keep an eye on the forecast, but I would expect wet roads as any snow accumulation is limited by the warm ground and borderline freezing temperatures.

