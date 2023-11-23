St. Louis County Winter Wonderland opens for the season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The lights are on, and the cars are lining up.

Wednesday was the first night for Winter Wonderland at Tilles Park on Litzsinger in west St. Louis County.

It’s $20 per car unless you come in a van or other big vehicle, then it’s $60.

The lights will be up until Dec. 30. You can catch the display nightly from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

