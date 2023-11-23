Surprise Squad
Murder charge filed against St. Louis woman who police said lied during investigation

(FOX5)
By Pat Pratt
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman who St. Louis police said “flat out” lied during a homicide investigation was charged with murder Wednesday in the death of a 29-year-old man in late October in the Walnut Park neighborhood.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged Sierra Curry, 36, of St. Louis, with counts of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Oct. 28 fatal shooting of Sharrod Johnson in the 5800 block of Thekla Avenue.

Court docket entries show an at-large, no-bond warrant has been issued for her arrest.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police responded to a report of a shooting and found the victim lying on the porch with two gunshot wounds.

Paramedics took the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police wrote that Curry told officers during questioning she was the “significant other” of the victim, that she returned home with him earlier that evening and he went back outside.

She said she then heard two gunshots and the victim came inside claiming he had been shot before collapsing on the porch, the affidavit states.

While Curry told officers she did not see the shooting or the shooter, police wrote an investigation showed those were “flat-out-lies.”

The brother of the victim later told officers he confronted Curry, who confessed to shooting Johnson after he “charged” her, according to the affidavit.

Police wrote that Curry’s brother also admitted to going to the scene after the shooting happened and obtaining then discarding the murder weapon.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

