Graffiti removal a never-ending job for MODOT

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- MoDOT crews painted over graffiti Friday morning that was found on the I-270 overpass at South New Florissant Road.

Areina Williams owns a pet grooming business nearby and told First Alert 4 that she was excited about the improvement brought about by MoDOT’s $278 million I-270 improvement project. But she found it disheartening when she saw graffiti show up earlier this week.

“It can be a little discouraging that we can’t have anything nice around here,” said Williams.

You never know where graffiti will be found, on buildings or bridges or in new parks. Nick Kasoff said it appeared shortly after a new park was dedicated last year in Ferguson.

“It’s a shame when so many people are making such a great effort to improve things around here that there are a few people who want to ruin it for the rest of us,” he said.

According to Tabitha Locke, a MoDOT area engineer for north St. Louis County, crews in the St. Louis region have spent $22,000 painting over graffiti this year. She said because of where it’s often located on bridges and overpasses, it can be hazardous for crews to reach.

Locke said when crews are dealing with graffiti, they’re not taking care of more important tasks.

“Our maintenance crews that are the ones that go out and clean up the graffiti are also the ones that are pothole patching and doing snow removal and other safety concerns,” said Locke.

You can report graffiti on MoDOT-maintained highways by calling 1-800-CALL-MODOT.

