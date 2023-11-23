Surprise Squad
Colder Air Arrives Friday, Snow/Rain Sunday Morning

By Steve Templeton
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Cool Down Arrives Friday-Weekend
  • Dry Friday & Saturday
  • Chance of Rain & Snow late Saturday night - Sunday morning

Tonight: Dry and clear turning partly cloudy by morning. Chilly but near normal with temps near freezing.

Friday and Saturday will be colder, with highs only in the mid 40s and partly cloudy skies. But we will stay dry until after late Saturday night into Sunday.

First Alert on what could be the first flakes of the season...Sunday morning has a chance for light rain and snow showers. However, with a low of 32 and ground temps above freezing, the roads are expected to be just wet with at best a trace to light accumulation on raised surfaces mainly around and north of I-70. If we did see a dusting on gras and raised surfaces it would melt quickly Sunday as temps remain above freezing, though chilly with highs in the low 40s. Areas south of St. Louis more likely see just rain. At this point keep an eye on the forecast and we’ll keep you posted on any changes.

