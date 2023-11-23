Beloved St. Charles cinema set to reopen Friday, four years after fire

ST. CHARLES (KMOV) -- A longtime St. Charles cinema will reopen this weekend, more than four years after a fire left it vacant and abandoned.

St. Andrews Cinema, located on Golfway Street along Interstate 70 in St. Charles, was purchased in 2022 by Anthony and Krystal Nolen, along with their business partner, Anthony Vasquez.

“There’s a big hole in this community when you drive up here, even a year ago, it’s just desolate, and we wanted to clean it up and give something back,” said Anthony Nolen. “We’ve taken so much in our life. This is our chance to give back.”

Nolen said the 2019 fire left holes in the roof, allowing rainwater to get inside the building for years. Vandals damaged the inside of the building while it sat vacant, making the restoration process a long journey filled with adversity.

“Through all of it, from the contractor leaving us high and dry to not wanting to show the movies we wanted to out of the gate, we appreciate everyone going through it with us,” said Nolen.

The three partners spent the last year and a half replacing everything inside the building, including the plumbing and electrical systems. The three theaters boast new seating, screens and floors, while local artists contributed one-of-a-kind paintings on the walls.

“We couldn’t have done this without the support of the community,” said Nolen. “We held several craft and art fairs, car shows, truck-or-treat events and were able to raise about $35,000, all of which went back into this project.”

On Friday, doors will open at 5 p.m., with a double feature of Home Alone 1 and 2 and a midnight live-action showing of Rocky Horror Picture Show, which is already sold out. The Goonies will begin airing on Sunday, with more throwback films planned for next week.

“Everything we’re going to do will be classic and cultish,” he said.

To celebrate the history of St. Andrews Cinema, Nolen said Wednesdays will serve as “dollar movie night,” a popular concept that originally drew countless movie-goers to the cinema years ago.

“I remember coming here as a kid, my parents bringing me here and once I got old enough, my parents dropping me off here, just being able to enjoy this place for what it was,” said Anthony Vasquez, Nolen’s business partner. “This was the people’s place, and the fact that it’s coming back, we want to have something here for everyone.”

Nolen said they plan to launch their website Wednesday evening, which will offer information about showtimes and pricing. Until then, visit the St. Andrews Cinema Facebook page to keep up to date with upcoming showings.

