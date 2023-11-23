Surprise Squad
Ameren Thanks-for-Giving Parade set for Thanksgiving Day

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The annual Ameren Thanks-for-Giving Parade is set to kick off at 8:45 a.m. Thanksgiving Day at the corner of North Broadway and Market Street, resulting in several temporary street closures along the route.

The parade will head west along Market Street to the intersection of 14the Street, the location of the Stifel Theater. The parade will result in temporary closure of all cross streets along the route.

The event will feature numerous floats, marching bands and other holiday fun.

