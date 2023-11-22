Surprise Squad
Sunshine Returns Today, Warmer For Thanksgiving

Sunshine Returns Today, Warmer For Thanksgiving
By Matt Chambers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Gradual Clearing This Morning & Midday
  • Dry & Warmer for Thanksgiving
  • Colder Friday & This Weekend
  • Chance of Rain Mixed with Snow Sunday

What’s Next: Skies clear today as we set the table for a dry and warmer Thanksgiving. Thursday will easily be the warmest day of the week with an afternoon high of 58°. Cooler air settles in from Friday into weekend.

This Weekend: Keep an eye on the forecast for the second half of the weekend. Sunday is a big travel day, and as of now, the forecast includes a chance of rain. Depending on the timing of this system, this could turn out to be a rain/snow mix. No accumulation is expected, but wet roads could impact your travel plans. Check back for updates over the coming days.

Sunday: With a busy day of travel expected, we want to give you a First Alert that showers are possible Sunday. Additionally, depending on the timing of the wet weather, some wet snowflakes could mix with this rain. However, even if this were to occur, the snow would not stick to pavement and no wintery travel impact is expected.

