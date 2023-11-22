St. Louis businesses stress importance of shopping local amidst a slow year

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s the busiest shopping time of year, with an estimated 182 million people expected to shop between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, according to the National Retail Federation. Local businesses say it’s imperative people shop small this year.

“This time of year for businesses, especially in the retail world, is really make or break,” said Aaron Park, owner of Arch Apparel, a local clothing brand.

He says they’ve had the slowest October and November since opening—a similar story down the road in Maplewood at Maven Bath and Candles.

“It seems like compared to previous years, we’re getting off to a slow start. Usually in November, you see an uptick but it’s been flat,” said Kate Bethel, the shop’s owner.

Gallup’s preliminary reading on the 2023 holiday retail season finds Americans predicting they will spend an average of $923 on Christmas or other holiday gifts, just shy of the $932 they estimated at the same time a year ago.

Business owners know everything is more expensive and are hopeful shoppers will spend those dollars at their local stores, keeping that money in the St. Louis community.

“It is a little worrisome, but we’re hopeful our customers will come through for us,” said Park.

