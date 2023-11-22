St. Charles County non-profit helps to box 4,000 Thanksgiving meals for families in need

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Charles County non-profit is helping families in need this holiday season, providing nearly 4,000 Thanksgiving meals to dozens of community organizations.

On Tuesday, around 100 volunteers packed the Cottleville Knights of Columbus to help the non-profit No Hunger Holiday assemble each box, which includes a turkey and fixings for a Thanksgiving meal at home. The turkeys are the result of donation drives held at several area high schools.

“It’s not just about finding the need, but giving these families everything they need to cook their meal at home,” said Kevin Smith of No Hunger Holiday. “To have their families over and be grateful to give them something to be thankful for on Thanksgiving, versus somewhere where they’re fed a meal.”

The 40 partner organizations help cover seven counties (St. Charles, St. Louis, Warren, Montgomery, Lincoln, Pike and Franklin), along with the City of St. Louis.

“We’ve seen need drastically increase over the last several years, and the pandemic certainly made things a lot harder for people,” said Smith. “This is our 33rd year doing this, and it’s just incredible to see everyone come together, from high school students to firefighters to people in the community.”

