Shooting suspect dead after SWAT standoff

A police standoff in south St. Louis lasted nearly six hours on Tuesday.
By Kalie Strain
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A police standoff in south St. Louis lasted nearly six hours on Tuesday.

Police said they responded to the scene of South Grand near Gasconade for a shooting just before 4 p.m. when the suspect in that shooting ran into a nearby home.

SWAT was called to the scene and just after 9:30 p.m., police said the suspect had shot and killed himself.

The victim in the earlier shooting was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

