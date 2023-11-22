Rosalynn Carter’s passing is a ‘big loss’ for Jimmy Carter, family physician says

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - The physician of former President Jimmy Carter and his family says the loss of former first lady Rosalynn Carter is a “big loss” for the former president, WALB reports.

Dr. Michael Raines says that now, the former president’s health is his priority.

Jimmy Carter, the oldest living president, has been through numerous health scares from his 2015 cancer diagnosis to experiencing serious falls in 2019 that led him to needed surgeries. Before going into hospice care nine months ago, he was in and out of the hospital.

Despite all of that, Raines says the passing of Jimmy Carter’s wife of 77 years will be the biggest challenge he will face.

“I’m sure he’ll try to work through this, but it’s such a big loss for him,” he said.

With Rosalynn Carter gone, Raines said he fears Jimmy Carter may not have the same drive to keep fighting during his time in hospice care.

“Sometimes people that had been married for a long period of time, and they have a very strong dependency on each other, not only in love but in relationship and friendship when one of them passes away it’s not long until the other one goes,” he said.

Raines was the one who made the call for Jimmy Carter to go into hospice care in February. On Friday, he made the same call for Rosalynn Carter but was not expecting her to pass away so soon even though she was diagnosed with dementia six months ago.

“The unfortunate thing sometimes about hospice is that especially with the dementia patients, they will rapidly accelerate and decline as she did,” he said.

Raines says Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter were “devoted” to each other.

“Very worried about each other all the time and it’s just sad to see her go,” he said.

Despite their health issues, the Carters had managed to make a few public appearances with their most recent one being at the Plains Peanut Festival in September.

In this time of loss, Raines reflected on the Carters’ push for rural healthcare in Plains, Georgia.

The Mercer Medicine Clinic was open for 50 years but closed in 2018 due to the lack of providers to the ratio of patients who needed that health care. That same year, the Carters pushed to open the clinic back up with the help of Mercer University so that people in this area could get health resources.

“It’s very fortunate that Plains and this area had President Carter here to push for some return of primary care in this area,” Raines said.

The clinic is not only serving residents in Plains but also people from surrounding cities like Americus and Leesburg. With some local hospitals closing in areas like Cuthbert and Richmond, the clinic is also picking up the slack and filling the gap in resources in those areas.

Jimmy Carter’s local push for rural healthcare mirrored Rosalynn Carter’s advocacy work in mental health and caregiving. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, rural Americans are at a greater risk for poor health outcomes because of limited resources.

“They are down to earth. They never meet a stranger. They love Plains, and that’s one of the best things that could have happened to this area was them to come back here and use this as a base operation for all their humanitarian work,” Raines said.

Raines says Rosalynn Carter’s lasting impact on rural healthcare will be felt throughout many generations.

“It’s a sad time for the country,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.