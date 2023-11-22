Police searching for suspect after women’s basketball team van burglarized at Gateway Arch

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for the man seen in surveillance images, saying he is responsible for swiping the gear from a women’s college basketball team’s van parked near the Gateway Arch.

The team is from Anderson University and traveled to St. Louis from Indiana for a basketball tournament at Webster University earlier this month. Since most of the players had never seen the arch before, the team decided to stop by.

Anyone with information on the man seen in the surveillance video is asked to call St. Louis City police or CrimeStoppers at (866)-371-8477.

