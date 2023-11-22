Police allege former St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley filed false report after claiming someone tried to rob him

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Prosecutors charged former St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley with making a false report after he claimed someone attempted to rob him and had a gun pulled on him last December.

A probable cause statement against Bosley says he called 911 three times in a 26-minute span on December 22, 2022. He told police someone tried to rob him, but the statement said the “investigation into the alleged robbery and assault revealed defendant’s statements to 911 and the officers investigating the crimes were not truthful.”

Bosley claimed he was robbed in the 1500 block of Hogan in the St. Louis Place neighborhood. Police claim Bosley was not there during the alleged crime, but in the 1600 block of Knapp, a few blocks away, for “an extended length of time.”

Bosley also claimed he followed a white vehicle with the alleged suspects inside, and that one of them pulled a gun on him. Police said in the charging document that video surveillance from the area showed Bosley going down the road in his vehicle but not following anyone.

In an interview with First Alert 4 after the incident, Bosley said a woman got in his face and threatened to kill him if he didn’t give her his car keys. He also posted a video on Facebook of him confronting the woman, who was lying on the ground in the street.

The woman, 40, was found at the scene with a knife in her pocket but not a gun. She was then charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. Missouri’s online court record system showed the woman no longer faces charges in the incident.

Bosley was also indicted earlier this year on federal wire fraud charges. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

