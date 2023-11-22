Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Dellwood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a fatal accident in Dellwood overnight.

According to MSHP, the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. at West Florissant and Champlin Drive. In Ferguson, a driver who failed to yield to police struck another vehicle. MSHP says this led to a pursuit on foot.

The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead.

MSHP is handling the investigation.

