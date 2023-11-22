Surprise Squad
Krispy Kreme celebrating 20th anniversary of ‘Elf’ with themed doughnuts

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the family-favorite holiday classic “Elf” Krispy...
In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the family-favorite holiday classic “Elf” Krispy Kreme is offering the first-ever “Elf” Doughnut Collection.(Krispy Kreme)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(Gray News) - “Elf” is turning 20 this year and Krispy Kreme is celebrating the beloved holiday movie’s anniversary with specialty doughnuts.

Starting Nov. 24, Krispy Kreme customers can order a limited-edition “Elf” Doughnut Collection.

The movie-inspired doughnut collection will be available at participating stores nationwide and will include three “Elf”-inspired doughnuts and a return of a fan favorite.

The holiday doughnut boxes will include:

Buddy Snow Globe Doughnut: Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in sugar cookie light blue icing and white sprinkles, topped with powdered sugary snow and a chocolate “Elf” piece.

Buddy Makes Breakfast Doughnut: Original Glazed Doughnut topped with cake batter “spaghetti” buttercream, milk chocolate colorful candies, sprinkles, and a maple drizzle.

Christmas Lights Doughnut: Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in rich chocolate icing, drizzled with green icing, and topped with rainbow sprinkles and a chocolate “Elf” piece.

Santa Belly Doughnut: A Santa belly doughnut filled with Cookies & Kreme filling, dipped in red icing and decorated with Santa’s belt and belt buckle candy piece.

“Our new ‘Elf’-inspired doughnuts honor memorable moments from the movie in the most delicious way possible and embody its fun and festive spirit,” said Dave Skena with Krispy Kreme.

Doughnut fans can also find the limited-edition “Elf” collection in packages at select stores, including Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Publix, Stater Brothers, Wakefern and more.

“Smiling is Buddy the Elf’s favorite thing to do and we know our fans are going to smile a lot when they spread holiday cheer to family and friends all season long with our ‘Elf’ Holiday Collection,” Skena said.

