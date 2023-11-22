Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Hermann officer injured in shooting returns home

A Hermann police officer critically injured in the line of duty is coming home Tuesday.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMANN, Mo. (KMOV) -- A Hermann police officer critically injured in the line of duty is coming home Tuesday.

Officer Adam Sullentrup was shot in the head back in March. He has been at a hospital in Denver, Colorado, that specializes in brain and spinal cord injuries.

Sullentrup and his partner, Det. Sgt. Mason Griffith, were trying to arrest a man when both officers got shot. Griffith was killed in the incident.

Sullentrup left Mercy Hospital back in April to go to the hospital in Denver.

Man accused of killing Hermann officer, injuring another arraigned Wednesday

Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, is accused of shooting the officers and was charged with one count of first-degree murder, assault and unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of armed criminal action.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Charles police say thieves used stolen mail to track victims in an effort to steal car
St. Charles police say thieves used stolen mail to track victims in an effort to steal car
The Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge
Local rapper dies after being shot while driving across the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge
Man brandishes gun and threatens Soulard business owner
Soulard business owner threatened by man with gun
Former KMOV reporter highlights dilapidated properties along popular Polar Express route
Former KMOV reporter highlights dilapidated properties along popular Polar Express route
The suspect has been identified as Shane Richmond, 48. has been charged with 1st Degree Murder...
Police investigating overnight homicide in South City apartment

Latest News

Fort Zumwalt School District increases pay for bus mechanics, second time this year
Fort Zumwalt School District increases pay for bus mechanics, second time this year
Harris-Stowe receives $500,000 to retrain local police & help students become officers
Harris-Stowe receives $500,000 to retrain local police & help students become officers
Hermann officer injured in shooting returns home
Hermann officer injured in shooting returns home
Thieves get away with ATM machine from Family Dollar in STL County
Thieves get away with ATM machine from Family Dollar in STL County