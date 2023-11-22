Harris-Stowe receives $500,000 to retrain local police & help students become officers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis’ only Historically Black College and University (HBCU) is playing a key role in the future of policing.

“The possibilities are limitless at this point,” said Harris Stowe Urban Policing Director, Dr. Nikki- Qui Brown. “Law enforcement is at a point where they need additional, qualified, professional men and women to join the force, and we want to share in assisting in that realm.”

Harris Stowe-State University has received half a million dollars from the state for a new law enforcement program that will academically and physically train current police officers and students. The funds were dispersed through Senator Brian Williams.

The post-certification will certify officers on a national level.

“It gives a skill level that the citizens of St. Louis can be confident that you have a qualified person out on the street,” said St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts.

Sheriff Betts has had 70 deputies go through the process and hopes to have 170 more complete it.

“I had no way to get my folks trained without shipping them somewhere,” Betts said. “It’s intensive. It took 10 months, and it wore me out.”

The program was started in collaboration with Lincoln University.

Harris-Stowe students will be able to sign up to become future police officers starting next fall.

“That’s a great thing that Harris Stowe is doing as they can build interest on that student level that’s going to give us a greater crop to pick from,” Betts said.

The $500,000 will also go towards a youth program in the summer to introduce children to the career.

“The benefit that the future is going to reap is what we’re doing now here at Harris Stowe,” Betts said.

