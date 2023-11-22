Fort Zumwalt School District increases pay for bus mechanics, second time this year

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Prospective diesel mechanics looking for work will find increased wages in the Fort Zumwalt School District as the district looks to compete in an increasingly competitive job market.

During Monday night’s board meeting, the board of education voted to increase hourly pay from $26.75 to $30 an hour. Applicants will receive an additional 75 cents per year of experience, with hourly rates topping out at $37.50 an hour.

“There are certain areas you can get by and plug in, but when it comes to a safety consideration, you just can’t do that with buses,” said Superintendent Paul Myers.

Myers said the district controls its own fleet of 170 buses and is currently short four full-time mechanics. For the last several months, it has been operating with only two full-time mechanics, in addition to a supervisor and a few apprentices.

“We increased the hourly rate last spring, and it didn’t move the needle much,” said Myers. “I think that’s just a reflection of the marketplace. These skilled workers are very sought after and can pick where they want to work.”

It’s the reality for students within St. Louis Community College’s Diesel Technology program, which graduates about 15 students every year. Joshua Walker, coordinator for the program, said he hopes to double or triple enrollment once the college’s new transportation center opens at its Forest Park campus in 2025.

“Right now, where we are in Wellston, people either don’t know we’re here, or they aren’t interested in coming here sometimes,” he said. “I think the exposure at the Forest Park campus will really help enrollment numbers and, in turn, benefit the St. Louis area with these skilled workers.”

Walker said all of his students have jobs lined up within a few months of beginning the program, while others are hired shortly after beginning. All start making at least $25 an hour, he said, with many employers now offering more than $30 an hour.

“When employers call me in November looking for students, I don’t have any to give them,” he said. “It’s a prospective employee’s market. They are in control of the negotiations. They’re getting paid rates we have never seen before as an industry.”

Experts worry the U.S. could be short nearly 2 million manufacturing jobs by the year 2030, as baby boomers age out of the workforce.

As the winter months approach, Myers hopes to bring several new mechanics on staff, keeping buses safe throughout the winter and maintaining the district’s ongoing recognition of safety and operation by MSHP.

“When you have that veteran crew that’s been working on your buses, they appreciate knowing they’re putting kids on safe buses,” he said. “So controlling your own group and working with the same people over and over, it’s definitely an advantage having it in-house.”

To apply, click here.

