First Alert 4 Investigates: St. Louis teen accused of May attack near White House may be given plea deal

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis area teenager accused in a May 2023 attack near the White House in what investigators say was part of a plan to overthrow the government may be given a plea deal.

Sai Kandula is accused of ramming a rental truck into barriers outside the White House, narrowly missing pedestrians. Surveillance images included in court records show Kandula laid out a Nazi flag moments before he was arrested. Investigators say Kandula booked a one-way flight from St. Louis to Washington, D.C. and had been planning the attack for six months.

Kandula, who’s from Chesterfield and is a recent graduate of Marquette High School, appeared before a federal judge in Washington D.C. Tuesday.

During the hearing, two things of note happened.

First, there was a medical alert for a recent diagnosis. The diagnosis is confidential due to privacy rights.

Second, the judge set a hearing for January 31, 2024, in part to give defense lawyers more time to consider a plea arrangement.

Kandula is represented by St. Louis lawyer Scott Rosenblum. First Alert 4 Investigates spoke with Rosenblum on the phone as he was leaving D.C..

He told First Alert 4 Investigates that Kandula is “doing remarkably well” and “his family is holding up.”

The teen was court-ordered to undergo a mental health assessment.

Federal prosecutors said they have a lot of evidence in an attack they claim rises to terrorism.

According to federal prosecutors, Kandula wrote about his plan to overthrow the government in a “green book.” They claim the book includes speeches for the planned takeover and “entries about harming family members and other individuals.”

There is limited information about the case since part of it is being handled behind closed doors due to a protective order. During a hearing earlier this year, federal prosecutors argued Kandula planned other attacks which he didn’t carry out. Details of those plans have been discussed in closed court hearings.

Kandula is being held in a D.C. jail without bond.

