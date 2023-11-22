FDA warns against ‘copies’ of popular weight loss drugs, First Alert 4 Investigates found it for sale all over St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- As the holiday season approaches, you might find yourself scrutinizing the scale but how far are you willing to go to shed a few pounds?

First Alert 4 Investigates is digging deep into a legal loophole that facilitates easy access to unregulated weight loss injections.

“I was definitely emotionally eating. I knew it,” said Alex, a nurse from south St. Louis County, overwhelmed by the challenges of working full-time and caring for her son, Oscar.

“I need help. I need a leg up, you know, like, I need a hand,” Alex said.

Like many others, she opted for an injectable weight loss drug. However, she faced obstacles obtaining name-brand options.

“She’s like, your insurance won’t cover it,” Alex explained.

So, she turned to an unapproved alternative, featuring the same active ingredient, from a local med-spa.

“I was surprised that she was charging a reasonable price because a lot of places, it’s outrageously expensive,” she noted.

While she trusts her provider, Alex remains concerned about the contents of the injection.

“You can’t even see what’s in there. So it’s like, well, what is in there?” Alex questioned.

Weekly, she self-administers syringes with medication from the spa, something she’s very familiar with in her job. However, the situation raises eyebrows: spas selling FDA-unapproved medicine?

The answer becomes convoluted. The FDA regulates major drug makers, approving drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy after rigorous testing. However, when drugs land on the FDA’s shortage list, companies can legally produce “copycat” versions. Though intended to address short-term needs, these copies, made by compounding pharmacies, lack the same oversight as mainstream pharmaceutical manufacturers.

“It’s happening, and people should be really concerned about it,” warned Dr. Deepu Suhakaran, a bariatric surgeon at Mercy.

Dr. Suhakaran, with over a decade of weight loss expertise, highlights concerns about unapproved versions.

First Alert 4 found that obtaining these versions is relatively easy, with Semaglutide, the active ingredient, available in unapproved forms across the St. Louis region, both at med spas and online.

“These new compounds, we don’t know the side effects, and we don’t know how it’s going to affect other organs and the body itself,” Dr. Suhakaran cautioned.

Unlike approved versions with pre-dosed pens, Semaglutide often comes in vials, leading to inadequate training on self-administration, Dr. Suhakaran said.

“If you don’t know how to inject it, you can have injection site problems, infections, necrosis, things like that,” he explained.

Ed Timm, CEO of a local pharmaceutical company, shares concerns about the mass production of compounded Semaglutide, citing past incidents of contaminated injectable steroids causing severe health issues.

“It’s not a matter of if a catastrophe happens, it’s only a matter of when,” Timm warned.

Patients may be left in the dark about adverse events, as pharmacies are not obligated to report them. The FDA is aware of reported adverse effects of unapproved Semaglutide, including the use of salt forms, cautioning consumers about potential dangers.

Timm advises potential users to be their own advocates and ask questions before opting for Semaglutide injections. However, obtaining information isn’t always straightforward, as illustrated by a med spa in Chesterfield and an online company called Premium Health.

Despite concerns raised about Anazao Health Corporation’s history with the FDA, Alex, the nurse, feels confident in her research.

“I think you just really need to do your research. It’s really important to do your research,” she emphasized.

The FDA recommends obtaining medicines only from state-licensed pharmacies or FDA-registered outsourcing facilities.

Premium Health and Anazao Health Compounding Pharmacy have not responded to requests for comment.

IV Nutrition, offering in-facility injections, said they have stringent policies and procedures meeting or exceeding regulatory requirements. You can read their full statement, below.

The Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding, representing these pharmacies, aims to provide consumers with advice on the issue. You can read it below.

