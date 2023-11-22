Family of man who died after 3 days in St. Louis Justice Center files wrongful death lawsuit

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The sister of a man who died in the St. Louis Justice Center in November 2020 is suing the facility’s contracted medical provider and the city.

A wrongful-death lawsuit filed Nov. 7 in St. Louis Circuit Court accuses the jail and health care staff of negligence and medical malpractice in the death of 33-year-old Kevin Cavins.

His sister, Angela Allen, is asking for a jury trial and unspecified damages. The suit names as defendants the City of St. Louis, Corizon, several healthcare staff and several correctional officers.

On Nov. 5, 2020, Cavins was detained in the jail on a parole violation and was undergoing opioid withdrawal and experiencing other health issues. He also had allergies to medicines and foods, according to the petition.

During intake, his heartbeat was 122 beats per minute. The nurse who completed Cavins medical intake should have contacted the jail’s doctor due to his symptoms but did not, the petition states.

She allegedly distributed medicine to Cavins, including Clonidine, Hydroxyzine and Promethazione. Jail records show the facility doctor prescribed these but did not see or talk to Cavins before doing so, the petition states.

He was then placed on detoxification status and transferred to a cell dubbed “Tank 9.” While in the cell, Cavins experienced vomiting, anxiety and extreme pain.

The petition states a mental heath clinician noted an allergic reaction to the medication.

During the time Cavins spent in the cell, medical staff visited him, but no one contacted the jail doctor. Other inmates reported that he sought help multiple times to no avail, according to the petition.

One physician said Cavins refused services. However, the petition states there was no signed refusal form, required by city policy.

Corrections staff also allegedly ignored his pleas for help and failed to make required periodic checks.

The petition states one corrections staff took him to the bathroom where he vomited multiple times. After he vomited, the corrections officer allegedly made him clean the bathroom.

In the early hours of Nov. 8, 2020, Cavins was found dead in the cell. Attorney Mark Pedroli, who is representing Allen, did not respond to a request for comment.

The City Justice Center has been criticized for years for inmate abuses. In the past two years, nine detainees have died there. The city, when asked for a response to the lawsuit said it does not comment on pending litigation.

Two inmate deaths were reported in a two-week period between late August and early September.

Corizon is a for-profit corrections medical provider with contracts in 29 states.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union, the $1.4 billion a year company has been sued 660 times for medical malpractice.

