Cold Start, Then Warmer For Thanksgiving

By Steve Templeton
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • A cold start, but warming quickly for Thanksgiving
  • Sunny & Dry for Thanksgiving
  • Colder Friday-Weekend
  • Chance of Rain or Snow Sunday

Tonight: A chilly night, temps will drop to 33 for the low, but we will remain clear and dry.

Thanksgiving: Sunny skies and warmer air as we head to a high of 56. A nice and dry day, enjoy!

Friday and Saturday will be colder, highs only in the mid 40s and more cloud cover. But we will stay dry until after Midnight Saturday night into Sunday.

Snow? Sunday morning has a chance for rain or snow showers. But with a low of 32, the ground temps should make roads just wet and not snowy. Areas north of St. Louis may see some accumulation on raised surfaces, but it’s too early to be confident in that part of the forecast. At this point keep an eye on the forecast, but I would expect wet roads as any snow accumulation is limited by the warm ground and borderline freezing temperatures.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

