Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Cardinals Care toy drive will be at Busch Stadium next week

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- First Alert 4 is teaming up with the Cardinals to make sure kids have a gift this holiday season.

The Cards Care gift drive is one week from Wednesday outside Busch Stadium. Cardinals Care needs new, unwrapped toys and gift cards to help children across the region have a happy holiday.

Plus, there could be a special guest or two helping collect the toys. The drive will be at gate 4 of the stadium on Wednesday, November 29, and will go from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Charles police say thieves used stolen mail to track victims in an effort to steal car
St. Charles police say thieves used stolen mail to track victims in an effort to steal car
The suspect has been identified as Shane Richmond, 48. has been charged with 1st Degree Murder...
Police investigating overnight homicide in South City apartment; legal expert says it may have been self-defense
Former KMOV reporter highlights dilapidated properties along popular Polar Express route
Former KMOV reporter highlights dilapidated properties along popular Polar Express route
Shooting suspect dead after SWAT standoff
Shooting suspect dead after SWAT standoff
Thieves got away with an ATM machine at a Family Dollar store after ramming through the front...
Thieves steal ATM machine from Family Dollar after breaking through front door with vehicle

Latest News

Thomas Conner III
Belleville man charged with involuntary sexual servitude of a minor
Car drives into gas station in Arnold
Car drives into gas station in Arnold
File Graphic
APA looking for volunteers to walk shelter dogs
Car drives into gas station in Arnold
Car drives into gas station in Arnold