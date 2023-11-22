Cardinals Care toy drive will be at Busch Stadium next week

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- First Alert 4 is teaming up with the Cardinals to make sure kids have a gift this holiday season.

The Cards Care gift drive is one week from Wednesday outside Busch Stadium. Cardinals Care needs new, unwrapped toys and gift cards to help children across the region have a happy holiday.

Plus, there could be a special guest or two helping collect the toys. The drive will be at gate 4 of the stadium on Wednesday, November 29, and will go from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

