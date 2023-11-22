Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Belleville man charged with involuntary sexual servitude of a minor

Thomas Conner III
Thomas Conner III(ISP photo)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Illinois State Police say a Belleville man charged with child sex crimes was taken into custody Tuesday by federal authorities.

Thomas Conner III, 38, was take into custody by U.S. Marshals on St. Clair County warrants for two counts of involuntary sexual servitude of a minor, aggravated criminal sexual assault and solicitation of a sexual act, according to an ISP news release.

St. Clair County Associate Circuit Judge Sara L. Rice ordered Conner be detained pending trial.

According to the news release, East St. Louis Police received a report on July 22 that Conner had sexually assaulted a minor. ISP and the FBI then began a joint investigation into the allegations. The release did not provide any other information about the charges.

Court records show St. Clair County State’s Attorneys are currently seeking a grand jury indictment in the case.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Charles police say thieves used stolen mail to track victims in an effort to steal car
St. Charles police say thieves used stolen mail to track victims in an effort to steal car
The suspect has been identified as Shane Richmond, 48. has been charged with 1st Degree Murder...
Police investigating overnight homicide in South City apartment; legal expert says it may have been self-defense
Former KMOV reporter highlights dilapidated properties along popular Polar Express route
Former KMOV reporter highlights dilapidated properties along popular Polar Express route
Shooting suspect dead after SWAT standoff
Shooting suspect dead after SWAT standoff
Thieves got away with an ATM machine at a Family Dollar store after ramming through the front...
Thieves steal ATM machine from Family Dollar after breaking through front door with vehicle

Latest News

cardinals care gift drive
Cardinals Care toy drive will be at Busch Stadium next week
Car drives into gas station in Arnold
Car drives into gas station in Arnold
File Graphic
APA looking for volunteers to walk shelter dogs
Car drives into gas station in Arnold
Car drives into gas station in Arnold