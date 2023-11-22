Belleville man charged with involuntary sexual servitude of a minor

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Illinois State Police say a Belleville man charged with child sex crimes was taken into custody Tuesday by federal authorities.

Thomas Conner III, 38, was take into custody by U.S. Marshals on St. Clair County warrants for two counts of involuntary sexual servitude of a minor, aggravated criminal sexual assault and solicitation of a sexual act, according to an ISP news release.

St. Clair County Associate Circuit Judge Sara L. Rice ordered Conner be detained pending trial.

According to the news release, East St. Louis Police received a report on July 22 that Conner had sexually assaulted a minor. ISP and the FBI then began a joint investigation into the allegations. The release did not provide any other information about the charges.

Court records show St. Clair County State’s Attorneys are currently seeking a grand jury indictment in the case.

