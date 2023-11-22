Surprise Squad
APA looking for volunteers to walk shelter dogs

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Large amounts of dogs and other pets are still ending up at local APA shelters, causing a need for volunteer help.

The APA is calling for volunteers to help walk all of the pups. There are hundreds of big breeds that need at least 20 minutes of walking every day.

They are looking for people to commit to one three-hour shift a week. You can find information on how to volunteer here.

