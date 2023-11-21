Surprise Squad
Thieves steal ATM machine from Family Dollar after breaking through front door with vehicle

Thieves got away with an ATM machine at a Family Dollar store after ramming through the front...
Thieves got away with an ATM machine at a Family Dollar store after ramming through the front door with a vehicle.(courtesy photo)
By Matt Woods
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Thieves used a vehicle to break into the front door of a Family Dollar early Tuesday morning and got away with an ATM machine, police said.

A St. Louis County Police Department spokesperson said officers from the North County precinct responded to a burglar alarm that went off at the Family Dollar in the 11300 block of West Florissant Road just after 4 a.m. Officers saw the front doors of the store were broken.

The spokesperson said it appeared the suspect, or suspects, used a chain tied to the vehicle to steal the ATM machine. Pictures show the damaged front door and the ATM missing from the wall.

Police have not released any other information.

An ATM machine was stolen from a Family Dollar on West Florissant Road Tuesday morning.
An ATM machine was stolen from a Family Dollar on West Florissant Road Tuesday morning.(courtesy photo)
The front door of a Family Dollar was broken after a car drove through it during a theft.
The front door of a Family Dollar was broken after a car drove through it during a theft.(courtesy photo)

