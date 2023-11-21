Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

St. Louis County Council to consider making summer camp safety improvements permanent

The St. Louis County Council will consider making summer camp safety improvements permanent following the drowning of a six-year-old last year.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Council will consider making summer camp safety improvements permanent following the drowning of six-year-old TJ Mister at a county-run camp last year.

The improvements would include swimming tests, updating safety protocols, reducing the number of participants and upgrading safety equipment at county pools.

Tj’s parents are expecting to introduce the legislation tonight.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge
Local rapper dies after being shot while driving across the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge
St. Charles police say thieves used stolen mail to track victims in an effort to steal car
St. Charles police say thieves used stolen mail to track victims in an effort to steal car
Man brandishes gun and threatens Soulard business owner
Soulard business owner threatened by man with gun
Former KMOV reporter highlights dilapidated properties along popular Polar Express route
Former KMOV reporter highlights dilapidated properties along popular Polar Express route
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Lance Lynn throws to the plate during the first inning of...
Reports: Cardinals sign Lance Lynn to one-year contract

Latest News

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office is handling 100 post-conviction relief motions for the...
AG to handle 100 post-conviction relief motions for STL Circuit Attorney's Office
Thieves get away with ATM machine from Family Dollar in STL County
Thieves get away with ATM machine from Family Dollar in STL County
2 hospitalized in Creve Coeur apartment fire
2 hospitalized in Creve Coeur apartment fire
Metro East library district votes to increase tax levy after concerns of ‘defunding the library’
Metro East library district votes to increase tax levy after concerns of ‘defunding the library’
Police investigating overnight homicide in South City apartment
Police investigating overnight homicide in South City apartment