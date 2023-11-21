St. Louis County Council to consider making summer camp safety improvements permanent

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Council will consider making summer camp safety improvements permanent following the drowning of six-year-old TJ Mister at a county-run camp last year.

The improvements would include swimming tests, updating safety protocols, reducing the number of participants and upgrading safety equipment at county pools.

Tj’s parents are expecting to introduce the legislation tonight.

