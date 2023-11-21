St. Charles police say thieves used stolen mail to track victims in an effort to steal car

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A multi-county crime landed three people in jail after St. Charles City Police said thieves used stolen mail to track down a victim as part of a larger planned theft.

According to charging documents, Lamarco and Darrius Anderson broke into a car at a gas station in Soulard on Friday night and stole a key fob, garage door opener and mail.

“Just over an hour and a half later, the owner of the car was at their home, and they heard the garage door open, immediately thought these people are now trying to get into my house, and they immediately called 911,” said Lt. Tom Wilkison with St. Charles City Police.

According to investigators with St. Charles City Police, Lamarco Anderson “took mail out of the victim’s vehicle and used the various addresses on the mail to locate the victim’s home.”

Police said neighbors interrupted the attempted burglary, and police got in a brief pursuit, arresting Lamarco and Darrius Anderson, Keyuanna Dyson and a juvenile. Police said they were in a different stolen car.

Court documents say Lamarco Anderson “traded a gun for the stolen vehicle earlier in the evening.”

Lamarco Anderson is currently on parole for a previous stealing case in St. Charles County. He served nine months of a five-year sentence. He’s on probation for a tampering case in the City of St. Louis. Following the arrest this weekend, a judge in St. Louis has now revoked Anderson’s probation and ordered no bond.

St. Charles County Prosecutor Joe McCulloch says they will take a hard look at this case and a hard stance.

