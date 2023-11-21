Surprise Squad
Police investigating overnight homicide in South City

Police say the suspect is in custody.
Police say the suspect is in custody.(Kmov)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police in St. Louis are investigating an overnight homicide in South City.

According to an SLMPD report, the fatal shooting took place in the 5700 block of S. Broadway around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. A man was shot multiple times and is listed as unconscious and not breathing. Police say the suspect is in custody.

The Homicide Unit has been requested to investigate.

First Alert 4 will provide updates as they become available.

