Police investigating overnight homicide in South City
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police in St. Louis are investigating an overnight homicide in South City.
According to an SLMPD report, the fatal shooting took place in the 5700 block of S. Broadway around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. A man was shot multiple times and is listed as unconscious and not breathing. Police say the suspect is in custody.
The Homicide Unit has been requested to investigate.
