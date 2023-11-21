Parkway School District to be represented in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade’s honor band

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Parkway School District will send two of its standout band members to New York City to perform during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Samantha Taylor, a junior at Parkway Central and Haley Parks, a senior at Parkway South, were selected to perform in the parade’s honor band. Only 185 students from across the nation are picked to perform.

“I’ve always watched the parade on TV for like my entire life, and once I began in band, I wanted to do marching band, and I want to be in the parade at some point,” said Taylor.

Taylor plays the piccolo, and Parks plays the flute. Both submitted audition tapes in hopes of being selected last winter.

“Last year, one of my close friends made it in, so I submitted a video audition of me marching around in my backyard playing a few pieces back in early February of this year, and I got accepted at the end of February,” said Parks.

The two women will room together during the trip, one both have always wanted to take.

“I’ve never been, and I’ve always wanted to go to New York City, so this is perfect,” said Parks.

The band will feature several songs as it marches through the streets of Manhattan, including Neil Diamond’s classic, “Sweet Caroline” and the late Jimmy Buffett’s “Cheeseburger in Paradise”.

Also representing the St. Louis region, the O’Fallon Township High School marching band is one of a dozen bands selected to perform during the parade.

You can watch live coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on KMOV beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday.

