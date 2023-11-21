Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

November’s beaver moon to grace the sky this weekend

FILE: While it will appear full for the entire weekend, NASA reported it will be at its fullest...
FILE: While it will appear full for the entire weekend, NASA reported it will be at its fullest for skywatchers in the U.S. Sunday night into early Monday morning.(Sonny Cavazos | Sonny Cavazos)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The late November full moon, often referred to as the beaver moon, will be making an appearance this weekend.

While it will appear full for the entire weekend, NASA reported it will be at its fullest for skywatchers in the U.S. Sunday night into early Monday morning.

According to Earth Sky, it will be in the Taurus constellation.

There are two possible interpretations as to why the full moon in late November is referred to as the beaver moon. NASA reported it could be referring to when beaver traps are laid out to ensure pelts are ready for the winter. Or it could refer to how active beavers are during this time as they prepare for the winter months.

The beaver moon is also referred to as the frost moon or snow moon.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge
Local rapper dies after being shot while driving across the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge
Man brandishes gun and threatens Soulard business owner
Soulard business owner threatened by man with gun
St. Charles police say thieves used stolen mail to track victims in an effort to steal car
St. Charles police say thieves used stolen mail to track victims in an effort to steal car
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Lance Lynn throws to the plate during the first inning of...
Reports: Cardinals sign Lance Lynn to one-year contract
Missouri Supreme Court/Jefferson City, Mo.
Mo. Supreme Court declines to consider appeal from Ashcroft on abortion ballot language

Latest News

FILE - A landslide along a Southeast Alaska highway killed at least one and has left...
At least 1 person dead, multiple others believed missing in landslide
Pete Wright volunteers at Sentara RMH each week to keep people smiling.
Paralyzed hospital volunteer spreads cheer to patients and staff
A safety video uses humor to demonstrate how not to deep fry your turkey.
Safety video uses humor to demonstrate how not to deep fry your turkey
Israeli soldiers work on armored military vehicles along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip,...
Israeli Cabinet to consider possible deal for release of some hostages held by Hamas
The suspect has been identified as Shane Richmond, 48. has been charged with 1st Degree Murder...
Police investigating overnight homicide in South City apartment