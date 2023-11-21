Surprise Squad
More Sunshine Wednesday, Warmer For Thanksgiving

By Steve Templeton
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Sun comes out Wednesday
  • Dry and warmer for Thanksgiving
  • Colder Friday & The Weekend

What’s Next: Dry and warmer weather is on tap for Wednesday and Thanksgiving. Thursday will easily be the warmest day of the week with an afternoon high of 56°. Friday and the weekend are trending cooler.

Sunday: With a busy day of travel expected, we want to give you a First Alert that showers are possible Sunday. Additionally, depending on the timing of the wet weather, some wet snowflakes could mix with this rain. However, even if this were to occur, the snow would not stick to pavement and no wintery travel impact is expected.

