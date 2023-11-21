Mizzou football becomes only program with semifinalists for four national awards

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Tigers have quite an offense.

Eli Drinkwitz’s offense ranks 31st in the nation in scoring, but the No. 9 ranked Tigers are the only unit with semifinalists in four separate national awards.

Quarterback Brady Cook is a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award. Running back Cody Schrader is up for the Doak Walker Award and wide receiver Luther Burden is a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award.

Even the offensive line that provides Cook, Schrader and Burden with the time and space to make those plays is up for the Joe Moore Award representing the top offensive line in college football.

Missouri is the only program in the country with semifinalists for all four awards.

And on the defensive side of the ball, the Tigers have a finalist and semifinalist for national awards during Drinkwitz’s fourth season in Columbia -- his first season above .500 at Mizzou.

Linebacker Tyron Hopper is a finalist for the Butkus Award and defensive line coach Kevin Peoples is a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, given annually to the top assistant coach in college football.

Missouri closes its regular season out Friday at 3 p.m. against Arkansas. The game can be watched on KCTV5.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.