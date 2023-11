ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Monday marked the 20th anniversary of the turkey train at MICDS.

The turkey train lines up 600 students across campus to pass the frozen turkeys one by one. Due to rain this year, the turkeys went on a detour and were dropped into a truck.

The turkeys are then donated to the St. Louis Area Foodbank to be given to families in need.

