Metro East library district votes to increase tax levy after concerns of ‘defunding the library’

COLLINSVILLE, Il. (KMOV) - A Metro East library district voted to increase the tax levy after residents raised concerns over the board reducing the levy.

On Monday, the Mississippi Valley Library District, which includes the Collinsville and Fairmont City libraries, voted to increase the tax levy by 8%—raising it from $1.15 million to $1.24 million.

The increase will cost the average household $2 more.

Several residents contacted First Alert 4 and submitted letters to the MVLD board about concerns about the board decreasing the tax levy.

“I don’t want to say it was a scare tactic, but it was definitely a motivator, and it got people in the seats,” former board member Killian Weir told First Alert 4. “We had anticipated a lot of buzz, but when we then actually got in there and had the meeting it seemed like everybody understand in these high inflationary times that a tax increase was due.”

