Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Metro East library district votes to increase tax levy after concerns of ‘defunding the library’

A Metro East library district voted to increase the tax levy after residents raised concerns over the board reducing the levy.
By Deion Broxton
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINSVILLE, Il. (KMOV) - A Metro East library district voted to increase the tax levy after residents raised concerns over the board reducing the levy.

On Monday, the Mississippi Valley Library District, which includes the Collinsville and Fairmont City libraries, voted to increase the tax levy by 8%—raising it from $1.15 million to $1.24 million.

The increase will cost the average household $2 more.

Several residents contacted First Alert 4 and submitted letters to the MVLD board about concerns about the board decreasing the tax levy.

“I don’t want to say it was a scare tactic, but it was definitely a motivator, and it got people in the seats,” former board member Killian Weir told First Alert 4. “We had anticipated a lot of buzz, but when we then actually got in there and had the meeting it seemed like everybody understand in these high inflationary times that a tax increase was due.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge
Local rapper dies after being shot while driving across the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge
St. Charles police say thieves used stolen mail to track victims in an effort to steal car
St. Charles police say thieves used stolen mail to track victims in an effort to steal car
Man brandishes gun and threatens Soulard business owner
Soulard business owner threatened by man with gun
Former KMOV reporter highlights dilapidated properties along popular Polar Express route
Former KMOV reporter highlights dilapidated properties along popular Polar Express route
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Lance Lynn throws to the plate during the first inning of...
Reports: Cardinals sign Lance Lynn to one-year contract

Latest News

Thieves get away with ATM machine from Family Dollar in STL County
Thieves get away with ATM machine from Family Dollar in STL County
The Missouri Attorney General’s Office is handling 100 post-conviction relief motions for the...
AG to handle 100 post-conviction relief motions for STL Circuit Attorney's Office
2 hospitalized in Creve Coeur apartment fire
2 hospitalized in Creve Coeur apartment fire
Metro East library district votes to increase tax levy after concerns of ‘defunding the library’
Metro East library district votes to increase tax levy after concerns of ‘defunding the library’
Police investigating overnight homicide in South City apartment
Police investigating overnight homicide in South City apartment