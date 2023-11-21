Man accused of robbing 3 gas stations in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A 28-year-old is accused of robbing three gas stations in three different areas of St. Louis County in mid-November.

Ronald Perkins, of Black Jack, is charged with three counts of first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

On November 9, police say he walked into a gas station in the 7800 block of Clayton in Richmond Heights, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money from the register. Perkins allegedly stole cash from the register then demanded and got a pack of Newport Cigarettes. He then left in a 2020 Kia Telluride.

An hour later, police say he walked into a 7Eleven in the 200 block of Hoffmeister in South County, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. The clerk complied and Perkins left the scene with money in the same 2020 Kia Telluride that was spotted in Richmond Heights.

He is also accused of robbing a BP gas station at Fee Fee and Olive, near Creve Coeur, on November 12. Police say he pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. He then left the store with cash from the register and left the area in the same Kia Telluride.

